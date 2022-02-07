One-man show about Mugabe, My Dad and me - about African leader Robert Mugabe - on way to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Munyevu was ‘born free’ in Zimbabwe, in 1982 – one of the generation born in the 1980s after independence. He tells us how the first cracks of prosperous Zimbabwe’s decline began to appear in the 1990s, and how he emigrated with his mother to England, where he has since remained; how his father lost his job at the hands of a white man, and how this changed both their lives irrevocably, until his father’s death prompted Tonderai to question his identity and what it means to return ‘home’.