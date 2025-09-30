Play on Words – a musical celebration of PG Wodehouse on Broadway comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre

Janie Dee stars in Play on Words. Photo: Rich Lakos

A show celebrating PG Wodehouse and the birth of the American musical comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre later this month.

Play on Words is performed by Wodehouse’s step-great-grandson, Hal Cazalet, with guest performer Janie Dee and pianist Simon Beck.

Janie is well-known to Scarborough audiences for her work with Sir Alan Ayckbourn, especially Comic Potential which Alan wrote with Janie in mind.

One of our greatest comic writers, ‘Plum’ Wodehouse said he wrote his stories like ‘musical comedies, without the music’.

Hal Cazalet is the step-great-grandson of PG Wodehouse.

His musicals between 1915 and 1935 not only defined the American musical but informed the way he crafted his novels and characters.

The show also celebrates the birth of the American musical with theatrical writing highlights of the last 120 years from Gershwin, Kern, Rogers and Hammerstein, Noël Coward, Stephen Sondheim and many more.

Play on Words can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre on Saturday, October 18 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com