Sixties-inspired Mod Crop - The Musical opens at Scarborough Spa - details and tickets
Written by Steve Wallis and Quadrophenia Novelist Alan Fletcher, Mod Crop – The Musical is based on Fletcher’s published novel, Brummell’s Last Riff.
Local talent, including The Curious Theme Factory, Styx Design and the Julie Hatton School of Dance, takes the audience back to the time of Lambrettas and Fred Perry shirts.
The story centres around four teenage Mod mates – Don, Milt, Andy and Sharon – tackling life’s ups and downs and ins and outs.
Their story is played out to Mod sounds including Gimme Some Lovin', All Or Nothing, the Clapping Song, Going Out Of My Head, the Crying Game, Catch The Wind and Walking The Dog.
Steve said: “Given Scarborough’s link to Mod culture, the stage musical will appeal to those who love and live Mod culture, while offering both a sense of nostalgia to others and inspire a younger audience, too.”
Three professional actors take on the male leads – Liam Carrington as Andy, Joshua Hach is Milt and Samuel Joseph Howes plays Don.
Julie Hatton Illumini feature including Anya Read as Sharon. The ensemble is made up of students from Hatton College.
In the director’s chair is their principal Julie Hatton with Scarborough stage favourite Linda Newport as singing director.
Karon Wallis plays Andy’s mum and Nic Adams plays his dad and the camp Uncle Wilt.
The 15-minute all-dancing, singing, clapping, exuberant and energetic fantastic finale – featuring the entire cast – had the audience on their feet and dancing in the aisles.
Mod Crop – The Musical is on at Scarborough Spa on Tuesday May 27, Wednesday May 28 and Thursday May 29, daily at 7.30pm.
Tickets: 01723 376774 and https://www.scarboroughspa.co.uk/whats-on
