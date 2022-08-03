The Ronnie Scott’s Story comes to York Theatre Royal

Set amongst the dive bars and jazz jook joints of London’s Soho, the show tells about the desperate hand-to-mouth finances of the early years and the frequent police raids

Set amongst the dive bars and jazz joints of London’s Soho, the show tells about the desperate hand-to-mouth finances of the early years and the frequent police raids.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We hear how Ronnie's became neutral ground within rife gang territory and their scrapes with gangsters including the Krays. Life at Ronnie’s is evocatively reimagined through tales of the club’s past visitors, from pop stars, film stars and politicians to comedians and royalty, but above all, the musicians…

Mixing classic music from the jazz greats who have performed at Ronnie Scott’s over its incredible 60+ year history, alongside tales of old Soho, miscreant musicians and police raids, this is a unique evening celebrating one of the world's most famous jazz venues, its music, and history.