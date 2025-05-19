Whitby theatre group takes popular Dirty Dusting play out on tour

The play Dirty Dusting is going out on the road! picture: Paul Armstrong (from a 2023 performance).

Dirty Dusting is back – and this time it's going on tour!

Back in 2023, Dirty Dusting played to huge houses at Whitby Pavilion Theatre – and since then calls have been made to revive this hilarious play.

That call has finally been answered as Whitby Amateur Dramatic Society prepares to take Dirty Dusting out on the road on a mini tour.

With all four original cast members on board (Alison Steele, Jo Downie, Karen McCarthy and Chris Colebrooke), director Ian Dobson is working hard alongside a team of backstage helpers to get the show ready.

By permission of the author the play is set in Whitby with many local references included in the plot.

Dirty Dusting tells the story of three ageing cleaners who are about to be sacked as they are 'past it', according to their boss.

While taking this news in the telephone rings and the ladies are amazed to find that is it someone who thinks he has rung a sex chat line.....this gives the ladies an idea!

Dates and venues

Thursday May 29, Robinson Institute, Glaisdale, tickets from Glaisdale Village Shop.

Friday May 30, Village Hall, Hinderwell, tickets from Hinderwell Service Station

Saturday May 31, Whitby Pavilion Theatre, tickets from the venue box office.

Tickets for all performances are £10 and can also be bought on the door at each performance.