Based at a purpose-built, state-of-the-art cyber classroom in Scarborough, the seven successful candidates will receive expert tuition, while being mentored by Anglo American’s cyber specialists from across the globe.

The new starters are part of Anglo American’s wider strategy to help establish a Cyber Security Cluster on the North Yorkshire coast that has seen the company invest £97,000 in conjunction with Scarborough Borough Council and a host of other partners.

The new apprentices will start in October 2023 and take the total number of based at the Woodsmith Project to 14 – seven apprentices aged 17 to 20 joined Anglo American earlier this month.

Anglo American is searching the Whitby and Scarborough area for its next group of Cyber Security apprentices.

Craig McEwen, Chief Information Security Officer at Anglo American, said: “This apprenticeship is a fantastic opportunity for young people in the region.

“We’re looking for people with inquisitive minds, a good work ethic and an ability to commit themselves to the programme.”

To be eligible to apply for the apprenticeship, candidates must be 18 or over by the end of the summer holidays in 2023, have at least three A Levels or level three equivalent and five GCSEs at grade C/4 or above, including Maths and English (or an equivalent qualification).

Candidates must also not hold any other Level 4 (or above) qualifications in the cyber discipline.

An information event is being held at the Anglo American office in Scarborough on Thursday October 20.