Anglo American takes delivery of hydrogen fuel cell cars to use at Woodsmith polyhalite mine
Anglo American, the company behind the Woodsmith polyhalite mine near Whitby, has taken delivery of two Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell cars to use in its operations on the project.
The vehicles form part of the £2.5m Tees Valley Hydrogen Hub scheme, which will see a raft of major employers including the police, health workers and industrial companies testing out a range of hydrogen-powered vehicles.
Gareth Edmunds, Anglo American’s corporate relations director, said: “We are excited to be testing hydrogen fuel cell technology on the Woodsmith Project.
“Anglo American is an industry leader in researching and developing the use of hydrogen power in mining.
“We hope that, by taking part in this demonstration project, we can show that the technology works and there is a demand for it here in the north east.”
The Woodsmith Project employs more than 1,000 people in Scarborough, Whitby and Teesside. It involves digging mine shafts near Whitby and a 23-mile transportation tunnel to a processing facility and port on Teesside.