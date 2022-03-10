Anglo American takes delivery of hydrogen fuel cell cars to use at Woodsmith polyhalite mine

Anglo American takes delivery of the two Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell cars which will be used at the Woodsmith polyhalite project.

The vehicles form part of the £2.5m Tees Valley Hydrogen Hub scheme, which will see a raft of major employers including the police, health workers and industrial companies testing out a range of hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Gareth Edmunds, Anglo American’s corporate relations director, said: “We are excited to be testing hydrogen fuel cell technology on the Woodsmith Project.

“Anglo American is an industry leader in researching and developing the use of hydrogen power in mining.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We hope that, by taking part in this demonstration project, we can show that the technology works and there is a demand for it here in the north east.”