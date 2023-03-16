News you can trust since 1882
Applegarth: Scarborough holiday home owners win national award after 'perfect guest reviews'

The owners of a Scarborough holiday home have been recognised in a new awards scheme that celebrates standout businesses.

By George Buksmann
Published 16th Mar 2023, 11:26 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 11:26 GMT

Nigel and Sharon Clipperton, who run the Applegarth holiday cottage on Newlands Road in Cloughton, have been named winners in the Sykes Stars programme for receiving excellent feedback from guests.

Mrs Clipperton, said: “We’re delighted to have won a Sykes Star after receiving some wonderful feedback from our guests.

“It is great to know families and groups of friends feel right at home when they arrive for their stay and we feel very fortunate to be able to own such a successful holiday let.”

Nigel and Sharon Clipperton, pictured, have been named as award winners. (Photo: William Lailey/SWNS)
The awards scheme by Sykes Holiday Cottages recognises holiday home owners from across the UK that receive consistently perfect feedback scores throughout the year from guests.

The couple bought Applegarth in 2019 and renovated the property into a three-bedroom cottage, which opened to holidaymakers in 2021. Having also built their own home next door, Nigel used his expertise to refurbish the holiday let’s interiors and install a wood-burning stove.

The award comes as Scarborough was rated as the best resort for an Easter staycation break this year by Airbnb.

Bev Dumbleton, chief operating officer at Sykes Holiday Cottages, said: “The commitment and hard work of our Sykes owners never go unnoticed.

The holiday let has received consistently perfect feedback from guests. (Photo: William Lailey/SWNS)
“With Scarborough being a real hotspot for staycationers in the UK, it’s owners like Nigel and Sharon that make Britain’s staycation market the success it is today and their passion for holiday letting has led to some unforgettable breaks for their guests.”

