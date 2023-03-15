News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough top staycation resort for Easter getaway, says Airbnb

Scarborough has been rated as the top resort for an Easter staycation by Airbnb.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 15th Mar 2023, 14:12 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 14:12 GMT

With spring fast approaching, holidaymakers are planning their Easter getaways for the long weekend and today, Airbnb has revealed the most popular domestic and international destinations to visit over the spring period.

When it comes to staycations, exploring the seaside and nature is top of Brits’ priorities.

The most popular domestic destinations for Brits to visit in Easter include:

Relaxing on the beach at Scarborough South Bay. picture: Richard Ponter
Scarborough, England

Belfast, Northern Ireland

Peak Forest, England

Weymouth, England

Tenby, Wales

Windermere, England

Ambleside, England

Blackpool, England

Aviemore, Scotland

Keswick, England

It follows on from Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington all making a list of the UK’s top 10 most popular locations for an Easter holiday, as compiled by self-catering specialists cottages.com – Whitby was second on that list, just below Keswick.

Amanda Cupples, General Manager for Northern Europe at Airbnb, said: “Easter is a perfect time to go away with your loved ones, but we know that choosing where to go, whether abroad or in the UK, can be a hard decision, especially in the current cost of living crisis.

"That’s why we’re excited to share some of the most popular destinations Brits love to travel to in Easter, to help provide inspiration, as well as a wishlist of Airbnbs in the UK with brilliant value for money.”

Most popular international destinations for Brits to visit at Easter were:

Dubai, UAE

Nice, France

Copenhagen, Denmark

Alicante, Spain

Athens, Greece

Berlin, Germany

Valencia, Spain

Dubrovnik, Croatia

Prague, Czechia

Krakow, Poland

