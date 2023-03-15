Scarborough top staycation resort for Easter getaway, says Airbnb
Scarborough has been rated as the top resort for an Easter staycation by Airbnb.
With spring fast approaching, holidaymakers are planning their Easter getaways for the long weekend and today, Airbnb has revealed the most popular domestic and international destinations to visit over the spring period.
When it comes to staycations, exploring the seaside and nature is top of Brits’ priorities.
The most popular domestic destinations for Brits to visit in Easter include:
Scarborough, England
Belfast, Northern Ireland
Peak Forest, England
Weymouth, England
Tenby, Wales
Windermere, England
Ambleside, England
Blackpool, England
Aviemore, Scotland
Keswick, England
It follows on from Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington all making a list of the UK’s top 10 most popular locations for an Easter holiday, as compiled by self-catering specialists cottages.com – Whitby was second on that list, just below Keswick.
Amanda Cupples, General Manager for Northern Europe at Airbnb, said: “Easter is a perfect time to go away with your loved ones, but we know that choosing where to go, whether abroad or in the UK, can be a hard decision, especially in the current cost of living crisis.
"That’s why we’re excited to share some of the most popular destinations Brits love to travel to in Easter, to help provide inspiration, as well as a wishlist of Airbnbs in the UK with brilliant value for money.”
Most popular international destinations for Brits to visit at Easter were:
Dubai, UAE
Nice, France
Copenhagen, Denmark
Alicante, Spain
Athens, Greece
Berlin, Germany
Valencia, Spain
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Prague, Czechia
Krakow, Poland