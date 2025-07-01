Botham's of Whitby's Enterprise Way new tea room now open

Botham’s of Whitby’s new Enterprise Way Tea Room, where 1865 nostalgia meets modern-day chic, is now open.

The Tea Room shares the same space as Enterprise Way Bakery Shop, which means you can dine in the tea room and pick up your fresh bakery loaves, bakes and cakes before you leave.

The Tea Room takes a charming nod to the history of Botham’s, which dates back to circa 1865, while retaining a chic and modern appeal.

With seating for 72 customers, the tea room has capacity to accommodate larger bookings while offering an intimate setting for smaller parties and couples.

Inside the new Botham's of Whitby tearoom on Enterprise Way.

The development of the Enterprise Way site started in January 2022 and is now heading towards completion.

Still to come is an outside seating area including an area for family fun – more information on this to follow.

Lois Borrett, Director and great-great-granddaughter of Elizabeth Botham, said: “We’re really excited to announce the opening of our new Tea Room on Enterprise Way, almost completing the site which has been in development since 2022.

"We’ve been overwhelmed by the support from customers near and far - it has been a pleasure welcoming you into this beautiful, new space – and we’ve had amazing feedback to date.

"We would like to say a special thank-you to our fabulous tea room staff, old and new, who have shown unwavering dedication to the business, and contributed greatly to a successful opening.

"After a very busy first week, it is safe to say we have found our feet.

“It’s been a long development and, from discussing initial plans with architects to receiving the final pieces of crockery, each element of this multi-phase build which also included a purpose-build bakery and shop, has been carefully thought out and planned.

"So, it is with great pleasure to finally say ‘We are open, and we look forward to welcoming you soon!’.

“My family and I are always trying something new and moving forward and one thing is for sure, my trailblazing great-great-grandma, Elizabeth Botham, would certainly approve!”

There is ample parking at the Whitby Business Park location.

The site is also fully accessible, including disability parking spaces, access ramp, double doors, accessible rest rooms, and the entire site is on one level.

Botham’s Enterprise Way Tea Room & Bakery Shop is open Monday to Friday 8.30am to 4.30pm and Saturday and Bank Holiday Monday’s 8.30am to 4pm.