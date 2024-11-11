Bridlington's Old Floral Building's £1m two-year refurbishment now complete

The owners of The Old Floral Pavilion in Bridlington have put the finishing touches to their full-scale, two-year £1m refurbishment of the Grade II listed Edwardian building on the Bridlington seafront.

Harrison Leisure’s owner and founder, Michael Harrison, said: “We have now completed the refurbishment of the western elevation of The Old Floral Pavilion, bringing this landward facing side of the building inline with its history, while retaining the listed building status.

“This latest refurbishment will give an uplift to the area and a greater presence on the Esplanade, mimicking the eastern, sea-facing elevation on Royal Princes Parade.

“With this work on the building now coming to an end, I think we can say that Harrison Leisure is as good as its word and the building’s refurbishment is very much a case of investment promise fulfilled.”

Employing mainly local contractors, the final, six-month-long, £175,000 round of refurbishment has included new wrought iron effect awnings and pillars, period-style cladding and lights, plus signage, painting and decorating.

Since The Old Floral Pavilion refurbishment began in 2022 the building has also received a new Edwardian-style wire polycarbonate and aluminium roof, new stage, sound and light system, new state-of-the-art kitchen, newly equipped Jerome’s ice cream and donut kiosks, and Coca-Cola kiosk.

Harrison Leisure, the Bridlington leisure and hospitality group celebrating 40 years in business, bought the building from East Riding of Yorkshire Council in 2021 after being a long-serving tenant.

The group also operates the award-winning seafood restaurant Salt on the Harbour, The Brunswick Hotel and assorted arcade and leisure businesses including Jerome’s.