Bridlington's Salon Prisma wins bronze medal at global awards final in Amsterdam

Business owner Donna Page and salon manager Chantelle Elliott travelled to the Netherlands to attend the glittering awards, flying the flag not just for Bridlington, but the UK, alongside the other five international competitors – including others from USA and Spain.

They said: "We are extremely happy, proud and mostly overwhelmed at this amazing achievement.

Salon Prisma’s owner Donna Page and salon manager Chantelle Elliott celebrate the business wionning a bronze medal.

"We would love to thank the amazing support we received from the Goldwell team, Sam Burnett, our amazing clients and family.

"This has been a nine-month journey and they have all supported us every step of the way.

"As this is our first ever competition (and of course, we chose to go Global!), it has fired us up for more. Watch this space because we have amazing things lined up for 2023.

"We are absolutely buzzing to put Bridlington on the map in the prestigious world of hairdressing.”

It could yet be a dazzling double for the salon, based on The Promenade – it has also been placed as a finalist in the National Salon Hair Awards 2022 for best colour salon, the results of which will be announced on November 13.