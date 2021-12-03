A glittering celebration at Scarborough Spa.

After a year's absence due to the pandemic, the awards returned to Scarborough Spa, bigger and better than ever.

As in the past, the black-tie night was a celebration of the business world - its companies and individuals - along the Yorkshire Coast and inland into Ryedale.

And this year, for the first time, the 14 categories included some that recognised the area's Covid heroes ... those charities, organisations and people who have done so much for our communities throughout the lockdown, from care workers and keyworkers to neighbours and volunteers.

The award for Best Medium Business of the Year went to Cura Financial Services Ltd, of Filey, pictured with compere Harry Gration and Claire Wardle, of sponsors Greatest Hits Radio - Yorkshire Coast.

The event, now in its seventh year, is run by The Scarborough News and its sister titles the Bridlington Free Press and Whitby Gazette, supported by their events team.

Full winners list and photos from the awards HERE

The glittering ceremony was attended by Her Majesty's Vice Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Chris Legard; Scarborough and Whitby MP Robert Goodwill and his wife Maureen; and Eric and Lynne Broadbent, the Mayor and Mayoress of the Borough of Scarborough, along with staff from dozens of businesses.

Steve Bambridge, the Editor of The Scarborough News, Whitby Gazette and Bridlington Free Press, gave a welcoming address, in which he thanked main sponsor McCain, all the other sponsors and his fellow independent judges, Susan Richings and Kerry Hope.

Cheers to the awards ...

A silent auction on the night raised cash for Saint Catherine's; its Fundraising and Marketing Director, Tracy Calcraft, told the audience of the work that the hospice does and how it has continued to provide care through the pandemic.

After the meal, compere Harry Gration led the awards ceremony, with the winners coming up to collect their trophies from the category sponsors, and Highly Commendeds receiving certificates at the end.

The prestigious event ended with entertainment from Chris Waites’ Soul Revue.

If you are interested in sponsorship for next year's event, email [email protected] or [email protected]

Richard Askew, of Askew Brook Ltd, picked up the Entrepreneur of the Year award; he is pictured with Harry Gration and Jackie Mathers, of sponsors CU Scarborough.

