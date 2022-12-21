Cost of living: Scarborough charity shop offers ‘warm room’ over Christmas period

The free room will have snacks, hot drinks, free wifi, games and magazines as well as people to talk to, if that’s what you want.

A spokesperson for Age UK Scarborough said: "Due to so many being closed between Christmas and New Year we have decided to open our doors for our regular clients and those feeling isolated and chilly over the festival period."The room will be open Tuesday December 27 until Friday December 30, between 11am and 1pm.Open to all ages, the charity asks that children are supervised and unfortuneately no pets are allowed.