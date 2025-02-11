This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

With the UK half-term holidays fast approaching, planning a last-minute family getaway can be both exciting and challenging.

While booking early is often ideal for securing affordable travel options, there are still ways to find great deals even if the optimal booking window has passed. The key lies in timing and flexibility, as well as knowing where to look.

Several platforms specialise in last-minute offers, from discounted flights to last-minute hotel deals.

Whether you’re considering international travel or opting for a staycation, there are numerous options to explore, including family-friendly all-inclusive packages and unique holiday parks that offer excellent value.

But what are the best times to book, and where can you find those elusive last-minute deals and alternative destinations that might just offer the perfect getaway for your family?

When is the best time to book?

The timing of your booking plays a crucial role in securing affordable travel deals.

Industry data suggests that booking flights within a window of eight to 23 days before departure can offer some of the most competitive prices for international travel.

Travellers can also sometimes save up to 24% on flights if they book them on a Sunday within this window.

Given the current date, and with half-term for most just days away, that ideal booking time frame has come and gone. So aim to book your holiday as soon as possible to maximise your chances of finding a good deal.

Where can I find last minute deals?

The optimum booking time frame may have been missed, but all hope is not lost, and several platforms specialise in last-minute travel deals, making them invaluable resources for spontaneous holiday planners.

Lastminute.com: As the name suggests, Lastminute.com focuses on last-minute travel deals, offering discounted rates on flights, hotels, and package holidays.

As the name suggests, Lastminute.com focuses on last-minute travel deals, offering discounted rates on flights, hotels, and package holidays. Expedia UK: Known for its extensive range of travel options, Expedia often features last-minute deals on flights, accommodations, and car rentals.

Known for its extensive range of travel options, Expedia often features last-minute deals on flights, accommodations, and car rentals. Booking.com: With a vast selection of accommodations worldwide, Booking.com provides last-minute deals, including free cancellation options, which can be beneficial for flexible planning.

With a vast selection of accommodations worldwide, Booking.com provides last-minute deals, including free cancellation options, which can be beneficial for flexible planning. Skyscanner: Skyscanner allows users to compare prices across airlines and travel agencies, helping you find the most affordable last-minute flights.

Skyscanner allows users to compare prices across airlines and travel agencies, helping you find the most affordable last-minute flights. Travelzoo UK: Travelzoo curates a list of top 20 weekly deals, including last-minute offers on holidays, hotels, and experiences.

Travelzoo curates a list of top 20 weekly deals, including last-minute offers on holidays, hotels, and experiences. HolidayPirates: Known for uncovering exceptional travel deals, HolidayPirates offers last-minute packages that cater to various budgets.

When looking for last minute deals on holidays, remember to be flexible with dates and destinations. Flexibility can lead to significant savings, so consider alternative destinations or travel dates to take advantage of lower prices.

Explore options like holiday parks, rural locations, or house swapping to find better value accommodations, and set up price alerts on travel platforms to get notified of price drops for flights and accommodations.

Do I need to go abroad?

If international travel seems daunting or less appealing, you could consider staycations or destinations closer to home.

Butlin's has recently introduced affordable all-inclusive holiday packages for families at their Bognor Regis, Minehead, and Skegness locations.

A four-night stay costs £399 per family of four, including accommodation, meals, drinks, and access to activities such as pools, fairground rides, and shows.

The offer is tailored to families with young children and includes an all-inclusive drinks package featuring a variety of beverages.

Or you could consider exploring lesser-known holiday parks that offer excellent value and experiences akin to more prominent chains.

Ladram Bay in Devon features a private beach, heated indoor pool, and diverse leisure activities from scuba diving to climbing walls.

Searles in Norfolk, near Hunstanton, boasts an array of indoor and outdoor activities, from heated pools and play zones to crazy golf, coupled with ample dining choices.

Hendra Holiday Park in Cornwall near Newquay offers award-winning fun pools with various water features, new jet ski experiences, and multiple accommodation options ranging from budget caravans to premium lodges.

