Scarborough's only female mobile car valet Heidi Dhont tells why she loves her job - and introduces her dog Bentley who goes to work with her every day

Mobile car cleaner Heidi Dhont arrives at every job with one of two chihuahuas Bentley

Washing my car in any weather, but especially freezing temperatures, is as pleasant as a dip in North Bay surf in February – No thanks.

The second I saw Heidi Dhont valeting a neighbour’s vehicle, she was booked for a two-hour stint cleaning my car inside and out.

Heidi – one of a few if not the only woman mobile car cleaners in Scarborough and its environs – has had her mobile valeting service for five years.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heidi’s van is equipped with everything she needs to valet customers’ cars

“I started with a red Vauxhall which cost me £800 and lasted two years, moved on to a Peugeot which cost me £2,ooo and lasted two years and then I got my van.

“Once I got my van, I thought ‘I’ve made it,” she said.

She then decided on a rebrand and got a school friend from Edgehill to design the logo for HDV – Heidi D’s Valeting.

Heidi is Scarborough born and bred, growing up in Edgehill and attending Hinderwell and George Pindar schools.

Heidi, who has two grown- up children, lives in South Cliff with her partner Gemma who runs her own house cleaning business.

She was a mobile carer for a few years before working at a car cleaning service based at a garage in the town.

“I decided to go self-employed. It’s been hard work, a slog, and, at this time of year, it is cold and can be challenging.

“But ever since I started I have had a full order book,” she said. A lot of her work is secured by people seeing her cleaning someone else’s car. She also has corporate clients.

Apart from that is, like many working people, for the Covid pandemic.

Heidi did not work for nine weeks during the first lockdown. “Although I could keep my distance from customers, it did not feel right,” she said.

Heidi’s van is equipped with everything she needs to valet customers’ cars. The only thing she requires is to plug in an extension lead to power some cleaning equipment.

She also arrives at every job with one of two chihuahuas Bentley – Missy is antisocial and stays at home.

“He comes with me every day and has his own car seat. The customers love him.”

“This is the best job I have ever had. I love it,” she said.