Cooplands set to open a brand-new site on Hilderthorpe Road next week – find out more here

Cooplands is opening a brand-new site on Hilderthorpe Road next Wednesday (July 13).

The first 50 customers will be able to enjoy a free hot drink at the official ceremony.

A spokesperosn for Cooplands said: “At the newly developed site customers will be able to enjoy a large comfortable seating area and an extended range of hot food, as well as all the usual Cooplands favourites.

“Customers will be able to treat themselves to all Cooplands favourites, whether that’s a freshly made sandwich from their new range, a sweet treat, cream cake as well as their signature freshly baked in-store pasties and pies.”