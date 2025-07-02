Crunch decision ahead for £5million project in Goathland, near Whitby

A £5m project inspired by the life of the honeybee could soon take root in the heart of the North York Moors.

The proposed not-for-profit BeeArc grew out of James Fearnley’s 2011 idea to build a research centre on his own land in Goathland which could explore both the medicinal properties of bee products as well as more sustainable forms of beekeeping.

It is a unique initiative, aiming to foster a deeper understanding of sustainability, biodiversity and the interconnectedness of nature and human society along with a commitment to education, research and community engagement.

It will also provide local jobs, volunteering opportunities and attract further investment to the area.

James Fearnley of Nature's Laboratory, Whitby. Picture: Ceri Oakes Photography

Mr Fearnley, a leading global expert on bees and the medicinal properties of propolis, said: “For the last 35 years I have been researching the life, meaning and medicines from honeybees.

"It has been quite a journey; involving creating a global network of scientists, travelling the world, publishing two books and over 40 scientific papers about new medicines from the beehive.

"But it is the discovery of the honeybee’s significance for human beings that inspired The BeeArc – The Nature of the Future.

"Through the prism of the beehive, I believe we can craft a message of change and hope for human beings.”

A design of the Bee Arc project.

Currently part of the Common Cause CIC, a community-centred health store, bakery, craft workshops and library in Whitby, the BeeArc will be developed as a Community Benefit Society with charitable aims.

The project will include three elements:

- Discovery Centre, where the visitor will go on a journey through three Pavilions, exploring the cultural, social and environmental significance of the honeybee.

- Research Centre, a space to research and better understand the social, environmental and cultural life of the honeybee as well as exploring the way honeybees can support human beings.

- Hives of Activity, a craft space where people can put into practice our learning from the honeybee in the way we live together

It comes at a time when scientists, politicians, philosophers and religious leaders around the world are concerned with the Metacrisis, a crisis based not just on climate but on a convergence of multiple crises - social, economic and cultural.

The BeeArc is intended as a possible solution.

John Gallery, Director at the Great Potential Consultancy, which has been researching the project, said: “The BeeArc is an internationally important project that will provide many benefits to Goathland and the North Yorks Moors National Park.

"It will attract visitors, but not in huge numbers like the Heartbeat TV series did, as its priority is the study of bees and the important benefits they provide to humans.

"The building will be discreetly positioned, screened and the operation of the site will be low key.

"Its purpose aligns with North York Moors National Park’s own policies ie conserving and enhancing natural beauty, wildlife, and cultural heritage; promoting opportunities for the public to understand and enjoy the park; and managing the often-competing needs of conservation and development.”

Recently, the project started renting space in Goathland’s historic Reading Room in the heart of the village, owned by the Duchy of Lancaster.

BeeArc is already recognised as a model which could help in multiple ways to explore, understand and, ultimately, help mediate the impact of the multiple crises we face, both at home and across the world – supported by over 20 ambassadors including experts from France, Spain and Bulgaria to Nigeria and Brazil.

A decision on the BeeArc project is expected to be taken by the North York Moors planning committee on July 10.

Visit https://beearc.com/ for more.