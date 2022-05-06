East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight opens £6 million upgrade at Westland Horticulture

Sir Greg Knight MP (second left) was shown around the new facility by Westland Horticulture Marketing Manager Keith Nicholson and management team members James Farnsworth and Rachael Dickinson. Photo submitted

During his visit, Sir Greg was shown around the new facility by Westland Horticulture Marketing Manager Keith Nicholson and management team members James Farnsworth and Rachael Dickinson.

The site has recently undergone a series of extensions and improvements totalling a £6 million investment in the East Riding, with the factory area being increased in size by one hundred and twenty per cent, including a new warehouse and distribution office, canteen and an amenity block for members of staff.

Sir Greg said: “It has been a delight and a pleasure to officially reopen this site. Horticulture is a hugely important sector, particularly here in the East Riding and it provides jobs for local residents.