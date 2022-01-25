Experienced senior business advisor Sean Maloney joins Lloyd Dowson team

Sean Maloney is pictured with David Dowson (chairman of Lloyd Dowson).

The firm has announced that senior business advisor Sean Maloney has joined the thriving business.

Mr Maloney comes with a wealth of experience having had over 30 years experience in the accounting industry and is looking forward to helping the firm continue to go from strength to strength.

He has welcomed the opportunity to join Lloyd Dowson so he can use his experience to work with a variety of clients to provide accountancy and business support and to be part of a successful team.

He said: “I am delighted to have joined the firm, the welcome from the team has been amazing with nothing being too much trouble.

“It is exciting to be part of a fantastic well regarded company that has an abundance of resources which provides support for business on any level, at any stage of its journey.

“I’ve been privileged to work for a number of excellent companies in my career but I feel Lloyd Dowson is the pinnacle.”

David Dowson, chairman of Lloyd Dowson, said: “We are delighted to welcome Sean to the Lloyd Dowson team. He is professional and approachable, already demonstrating a strong commitment to supporting other team members.

“His business advisory experience is invaluable as is his desire to build strong client relationships.