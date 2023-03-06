Applicants Julie and Marvin Smith want to build a first-floor extension to the popular The Tea Pot café on East Pier, which their family has run for the last 40 years.

Plans for the building, which sits between Luna Park and Scarborough’s historic toll house, would include a new first floor, a rear terrace with seating and sea views, a disabled toilet and a balcony at the front, overlooking an existing al fresco dining area.

A new disabled access ramp and pedestrian entrances would also be created where the proposed extension would meet the sea wall promenade.

The owners of The Tea Pot want to build an extension on top of the existing block.

Mr and Mrs Smith said the new bar would serve alcohol, tea, coffee and cold platters. The extension would be styled in similar materials to nearby buildings, such as ASK Italian and the lifeboat house, they added.

The existing building contains five different units – The Tea Pot café, a fish and chip shop, an ice cream and burger bar, a waffle and doughnut bar, and the shell shack – which would not be expanded and the first floor would be built on top of The Tea Pot café’s footprint.

Up to eight new jobs could be created if the plans are approved, with the addition of five full-time and three part-time staff, increasing the total to 23.

It is proposed that the new bar would be open between 7.00am and 10.30pm, seven days a week in summer and between 7am and 4.30pm in winter.

Mr and Mrs Smith want to expand their family business, which they have successfully run for the last 40 years.

The café is in an area with “high levels of crime and disorder,” North Yorkshire Police said, due to a high concentration of licensed premises and takeaway businesses. They did not object to the plans but recommended that CCTV cameras and lighting is installed to reduce crime in the surrounding area.

Two existing parking spaces would be retained and no additional spaces are proposed.

A Flood Risk Assessment submitted with the application said “there is no or very low risk” of flooding in the area.

In August last year, The Sunrise Café, opposite The Tea Pot, was granted permission to build a new first-floor extension and outdoor terrace. The Tea Pot café was granted a licence to sell alcohol in August 2021.