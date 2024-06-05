Former Raithwaite Sandsend set to reopen as Saltmoore - here's what you can expect

Image of one of the classic rooms at Saltmoore, formerly Raithwaite Sandsend.

The former Raithwaite Sandsend is to reopen in September 2024 as Saltmoore, a “new and luxurious” wellness-led retreat.

Saltmoore will comprise two brand new hotels with 72 bedrooms in total, a state-of-the-art spa and four F&B outlets, including a gourmet restaurant, a relaxed brasserie and a wellness café.

Saltmoore is the brainchild of powerhouse construction and property development firms O’Shea Group and Galliard Homes - with Saltmoore marking their 50th project together and the first hotel in Northern England.

Hidden away in 85 acres of verdant estate and woodland, the heart of Saltmoore can be found at Saltmoore House, a “sophisticated and elegant” 43-bedroom hotel that sits in a commanding position overlooking gardens and an orchard that is home to an abundance of plum and pear trees.

Image of one of the master rooms at Saltmoore, formerly Raithwaite Sandsend.

Depending on the room category, the bedrooms will feature balconies, grand roll top baths, upholstered headboards, contemporary four poster beds and bespoke painted panelling throughout while those looking for an indulgent stay can take refuge in The Nest Suite, a tranquil hideaway in the original 19th Century hall.

This suite overlooks the orchard and boasts a reading nook to spend time while overlooking the panoramic woodland views.

A state-of-the-art spa, The Sanctuary at Saltmoore, will feature an indoor heated pool, jacuzzi, sauna, steam room, relaxation room, as well as six treatment rooms that includes one double treatment room for couples.

All guests will have access to the hotel’s modern gym that is equipped with the latest in sports recovery - a cryotherapy chamber.

Also located within Saltmoore is The Beach House, a 29-bedroom property, just a stone’s throw away from Saltmoore House, with its own reception, bar and restaurant, featuring a pizza oven.

Guests are also able to bring their four-legged friends as this hotel has several dog-friendly bedrooms.

There are also plans to build 184 lodges over five years to independent owners.

Saltmoore announces Adam Maddock as their Head Chef, overseeing culinary operations across the various F&B options.

He has been working closely with a named, soon-to-be-revealed chef, acting as consultant chef across Saltmoore.

The idea is for guests to enjoy farm to fork style cuisine with locally-sourced produce, seasonal dishes and traditional British cuisine with a twist.

And from 2027, The Beach House will open its doors to a pizza restaurant, with a signature gourmet restaurant set to open in Spring 2025.

For guests wanting to work up an appetite or explore the countryside, Saltmoore offers a range of activities across the Estate that focus on wellness, wildlife and nature - with cold water swimming on the lake, cycling, kayaking, stargazing and picturesque picnics. Nature lovers will enjoy spotting deer, pheasants, badgers, newts, bats, and frogs that live on the Estate.

Saltmoore will be headed up by General Manager duo, Peter Boyle and Jayne Cartwright, formerly of luxury South Devon hotel, Gara Rock.

Peter and Jayne said: “Saltmoore has provided over 150 jobs to the local community, and we look forward to working with our talented team to welcome guests to this beautiful part of the world’’.