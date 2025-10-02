The Chameleon Marketing team.

A Whitby-based theatre marketing agency with West End ties is making waves home and abroad.

Chameleon Music Marketing has grown into a major player in the live entertainment industry.

Based at The Coliseum Centre, on Victoria Place, the business promotes and sells shows across the globe, putting Whitby firmly on the cultural map.

Since 2021, the team has sold more than two million tickets and is currently working with key partners on over 40 different productions.

Helen Skillington.

These include West End hits Seven Drunken Nights – The Story of the Dubliners, A Fairytale for Christmas, Dino Tales and Q The Music’s James Bond Concert Spectacular.

Focusing on the one-to-three-night touring market, the company supports high-quality shows that celebrate iconic performers – from Taylor Swift and Luke Combs to Pink Floyd, Rod Stewart, ABBA and Oasis.

Founder Helen Skillington said: “Live experiences are at the heart of what we do and enabling that is what really motivates us as a team.

“Standing among thousands of people sharing a great night out is an incredible feeling - and in today’s digital-first world, that sense of togetherness matters more than ever.

Seven Drunken Nights – The Story of the Dubliners, which was on in the West End.

“Also retaining authenticity to the original artist is massive.

"You owe them a certain amount of respect, so we won’t put anything on stage that is inauthentic.”

Helen founded the company in 2004 after a lifelong passion for music, inspired by her father, who ran local country music events.

“I knew it was what I wanted to do from an early age,” she said.

Performance of a Fairytale for Christmas.

Her entry into the music business was in the late 90s when she worked with pedal steel guitarist Sarah Jory.

“That’s how it all started.

"I travelled across the UK and Europe with the band as well as tours in Australia, The Caribbean and the US, which was an amazing experience.

"I originally started just helping out on the road and it went on from there to tour management and booking venues.”

Alongside the music work, Helen went on to forge a successful career in copywriting for SMP, writing for magazines and local firms.

In 2001, she had the opportunity to buy the business, which eventually evolved into Chameleon Music Marketing.

With a core team of 14 in Whitby, the total headcount including freelancers is now close to 100 following the launch in 2023 of Prestige Chameleon International – a joint venture company between Chameleon and Prestige Productions based in Bristol.

International promotion is a big growth area with many shows embarking on overseas tours.

In 2024, PCI signed a partnership deal with Dubai-based entertainment company Mac Global.

The team has already promoted shows in 35 countries including Canada, Australia, Ecuador and South Africa - and are constantly exploring new opportunities.

Speaking about the firm’s growth, Helen said: “It happened organically with the volume of work, and the international market is huge.”

The team first set up base at her Grosmont farm before outgrowing the space to take offices in town.

The mother-of-one now prides herself on hiring local, providing rare opportunities in the creative sector to homegrown talent.

“People assume that we are London-based because of the West End shows we work with, but we are proud to be here in Whitby.

“Many of our staff grew up in this area and have either trained up on the job or returned to North Yorkshire after corporate roles in the city.”

With an all-female management team, Chameleon Music Marketing also creates and promotes its own shows, including Someone Like You - The Adele Songbook and Shape of You - The Music of Ed Sheeran.

It also works with a huge network of contacts and theatres across the UK to help programme partner shows.