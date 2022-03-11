Whitby's Fortune's Kippers receives Royal seal of approval for gift to Princess Anne
Whitby's Fortune's Kippers has had a Royal seal of approval on its smoked fish.
Bethany Brown of Fortune's Kippers recently sent a treat to The Princess Royal - a known fan of Whitby kippers - to enjoy.
The now sixth generation of the business has started a new venture of online sales, posting products all over the UK from the smokehouse on Henrietta Street.
Fortune's were delighted to receive a reply from Buckingham Palace, which read: "HRH The Princess Royal has asked me to write and thank you very much indeed for the wonderful smoked kippers which arrived via post; such a generous gesture which was much appreciated."
"Her Royal Highness wishes Fortune's Kippers every success for 2022 and beyond."
Fortune's Kippers - which was recently awarded a blue plaque by Whitby Civic Society - is now entering its 150th year of trading,
Generations of Fortune family: William Fortune (born 1829) Founded the business in 1873; Martyn Fortune (son) (born 1870); William Fortune (son) (born 1898); William Fortune (son) (born 1929); Barry & Derek Brown (nephews) are the current owners.