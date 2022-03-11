Bethany Brown of Fortune's Kippers recently sent a treat to The Princess Royal - a known fan of Whitby kippers - to enjoy.

The now sixth generation of the business has started a new venture of online sales, posting products all over the UK from the smokehouse on Henrietta Street.

Fortune's were delighted to receive a reply from Buckingham Palace, which read: "HRH The Princess Royal has asked me to write and thank you very much indeed for the wonderful smoked kippers which arrived via post; such a generous gesture which was much appreciated."

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fortune's Kippers sent this package of treats to HRH Princess Anne.

"Her Royal Highness wishes Fortune's Kippers every success for 2022 and beyond."

Fortune's Kippers - which was recently awarded a blue plaque by Whitby Civic Society - is now entering its 150th year of trading,

Generations of Fortune family: William Fortune (born 1829) Founded the business in 1873; Martyn Fortune (son) (born 1870); William Fortune (son) (born 1898); William Fortune (son) (born 1929); Barry & Derek Brown (nephews) are the current owners.