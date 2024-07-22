Hotel Victoria, Robin Hood's Bay.

An iconic hotel in Robin Hood’s Bay is to officially reopen its doors following a multi-million pound refurbishment.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Occupying an iconic location at the top of the seaside village, the Hotel Victoria has officially reopened following a six-month refurbishment which has included the redesign of the hotel and its unique dining and entertainment spaces.

Bought in November 2023 by businessman Andrew Long, the hotel is now part of the expanding Loxley Collection hotel portfolio, which includes The White Hart and The Judge’s Lodgings in Lincoln and Polurrian on the Lizard in Cornwall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All members of staff were retained as part of the acquisition, many of whom are employed locally.

Enjoy a cocktail or two!

The now 23-bedroom hotel offers guests a range of elegantly decorated bedrooms, many with views of the spectacular coastline, family-friendly and dog-friendly options as well as a newly-created accessible suite.

The expansion of the hotel is set to continue, with a further seven refurbished bedrooms which will be available to guests by the end of 2024.

Significant investment has also been made in the hotel’s dining and entertainment spaces which are open to visitors and residents as well as hotel guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The newly-named Osborne’s Restaurant and Lounge Bar offers an extensive menu of British and Mediterranean seasonally inspired cuisine, afternoon tea, Sunday lunches and a wide selection of fine wines, local ales and cocktails, including the signature cocktail Smugglers Ruin.

The newly-named Osborne's Restaurant and Lounge Bar at Hotel Victoria, Robin Hood's Bay.

The re-named Loxley Pub has been carefully renovated to offer a quintessential, cosy ‘Yorkshire pub’ experience, while the large garden and terrace area has a newly-added garden bar, with panoramic sea views.

The hotel also offers bespoke packages for weddings and celebrations, with the opportunity to hire its bedrooms, entertainment and dining spaces.

Andrew Long, Owner of Hotel Victoria. said: “Since acquiring the Hotel Victoria, we have undertaken a sensitive refurbishment programme, and we are delighted with how our vision of showcasing the hotel’s elegance and style whilst retaining its iconic historic charm, has come to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are confident that the renovation of the hotel will be very well received by guests, visitors and the residents of Robin Hood’s Bay.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming our guests, past and new to experience the refurbished bedrooms, dining and entertainment spaces first-hand.”

Visit victoriarhb.com for more information and bookings.