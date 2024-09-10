Schneider Electric unveil new £42 million manufacturing plant in ScarboroughSchneider Electric unveil new £42 million manufacturing plant in Scarborough
IN PICTURES: Topping out ceremony held at location of new Schneider Electric premises in Scarborough

By Louise French
Published 10th Sep 2024, 17:35 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2024, 17:50 BST
A topping-out ceremony was held on Monday (September 9) at the new Scarborough site being constructed for Schneider Electric.

The ceremony followed an announcement by the company that they planned to invest £42 million in a new manufacturing facility in the town.

The company’s expansion will bring more than 200 jobs to Scarborough in a bid to meet the increased demand for electrical equipment to drive the UK’s move to cleaner energy including renewable energy sources, electric vehicles, and

intelligent, energy-efficient buildings.

The site, which is almost triple the size of Schneider Electric’s existing Scarborough facility, is a blueprint for sustainable design and operations in the manufacturing industry.

During the ceremony, the attendees signed a construction beam, which will be implanted as part of the essential building framework.

Photographer Richard Ponter went along to capture images from the day.

Kelly Becker, President at Schneider Electric, UK & Ireland, Belgium & Netherlands and David Hall, Vice President, Power Systems, Schneider Electric UK&I onsite

Kelly Becker, President at Schneider Electric, UK & Ireland, Belgium & Netherlands and David Hall, Vice President, Power Systems, Schneider Electric UK&I onsite

David Hall welcomes guests

David Hall welcomes guests

Kelly Becker talks to guests

Kelly Becker talks to guests

Kelly Becker signs the girder

Kelly Becker signs the girder

