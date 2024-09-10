The ceremony followed an announcement by the company that they planned to invest £42 million in a new manufacturing facility in the town.
The company’s expansion will bring more than 200 jobs to Scarborough in a bid to meet the increased demand for electrical equipment to drive the UK’s move to cleaner energy including renewable energy sources, electric vehicles, and
intelligent, energy-efficient buildings.
The site, which is almost triple the size of Schneider Electric’s existing Scarborough facility, is a blueprint for sustainable design and operations in the manufacturing industry.
During the ceremony, the attendees signed a construction beam, which will be implanted as part of the essential building framework.
Photographer Richard Ponter went along to capture images from the day.
