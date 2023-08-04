Judges announced for the ninth Scarborough News Business Awards - Do you have what it takes to win?

Business Awards judges - clockwise from top left: Tracy Calcraft, Mike Pennington, Louise Perrin and George Roberts

The prestigious awards recognise and reward a cross section of businesses and the vital role they play in the community and the economic success of the region.

Heading the juding panel once again will be Scarborough News’ Chief Reporter for the Coast, Louise Perrin.

Louise has been at the paper since June 2019, and is keen to champion all that is good about the area, she said: “Competition was fierce to become the best of the best at the eighth awards in 2022, particularly from businesses in the Scarborough area.

"This year we’re encouraging entrants from Bridlington, Whitby and the wider area to get involved and prove that the depth of talent in our area stretches the length and breadth of the coast.”

Louise will be joined by last year’s judge George Roberts, director of G. Roberts Independent Family Funerals and a former President of the Rotary Club of Scarborough Cavaliers.

George has previously been nominated in the Scarborough Business Awards so fully understands the judging process!

Joining them will be Mike Pennington, business relationship manager for York and North Yorkshire Growth hub who is working on a digital manufacturing programme – Made Smarter. It focuses on industrial digital transformation within the manufacturing sectors with support available until March 2025.

Mike is born and bred in Yorkshire and has lived and worked all his life in the region.

He said: “We are delighted to be associated with the Business Awards in Scarborough and to be given the opportunity to participate as an independent judge too this year.

"We are very much looking forward to hearing about all the fantastic businesses and individuals across Scarborough and surrounding areas”

The final member of the panel will be Tracy Calcraft, a proud Scarborian who is well-known within the town having worked as a director at Saint Catherine’s Hospice for many years and also at Marie Curie.

She volunteers as a trustee vice chair at the YMCA and also works closely with Scarborough Business Ambassadors, and has recently taken on a new position as Head of Fundraising at The Disabilities Trust.

The business awards are a great platform to highlight your people and your business at what has become the best night on the Scarborough awards calendar!

Whether your business has two or 200 staff there is an award for you, and the categories cover both firms and individuals.

The black tie awards ceremony and gala dinner will take place on Thursday November 30 at The Scarborough Spa, a glittering evening that celebrates all that is good about our area’s business community.

Our sponsors include Greatest Hits Radio Yorkshire Coast, Chris McMahon, Wasley Chapman & Co Chartered Accountants & Business Advisors, Yorkshire Cancer Research (Charity Partner), The Farrier at Cayton, Castle Employment, Made Smarter and Scarborough Spa (Drink Sponsor).

Everything you need to know about the awards is on the awards website – www.scarboroughbusinessawards.co.uk.