Luxury hotel Saltmoore at Sandsend near Whitby earns two prestigious Michelin keys in first year

Less than a year since opening, Saltmoore – the luxurious wellness and nature-led retreat in Sandsend – has announced its inclusion in the 2025 MICHELIN Keys list, obtaining two prestigious keys in its first year of operation.

Awarded by the MICHELIN Guide inspection team and based on anonymous stays or visits, the MICHELIN Keys are the international benchmark guiding travellers to accommodations that stand out for their unique hospitality concept, distinctive character, warm welcome and high level of service.

This year marked the guide’s second global selection, establishing Saltmoore’s distinction as one of the most coveted properties in the UK.

The Guide states: "This sumptuous, glossy luxury wellness retreat launched in late 2024.

Saltmoore retreat at Sandsend.

"It's idyllically set within 85 acres of soul-soothing woodland, and a quick dash to the shores of Sandsend beach.

"Flanked on either side by windswept moors and shimmering, it couldn’t be better placed for a cosseting spa break.

“Central to the Saltmoore experience is The Brasserie, a refined yet relaxed dining space showcasing the best of Yorkshire’s seasonal produce.

"Under the direction of chef Adam Maddock, the menu celebrates coastal and countryside flavours - from freshly caught Whitby crab to foraged herbs and locally reared lamb - all served with understated elegance.”

Mark O’Connor, Investment Director at O'Shea, said: “To receive two MICHELIN Keys within our first year is an incredible honour and a testament to the dedication of our team.”

Brian van Oosten, General Manager of Saltmoore, said: “This award reflects the care and warmth our team brings to every guest experience at Saltmoore.

"To be recognised by the MICHELIN Guide so early on is both humbling and deeply rewarding.”