Ministry of Justice use The Supply Chain Network to spark major boost for Yorkshire Economy

The Supply Chain Network is enabling small and medium sized businesses to access large contracts and win more business. Local businesses looking to expand their reach and secure new contracts are joining The Supply Chain Network – a free online platform connecting suppliers with buyers across various sectors and providing a valuable resource for growth and collaboration.

The Ministry of Justice turned to The Supply Chain Network to build its supplier base for HMP Milsike, the UK’s first all-electric-powered prison, which is currently under construction next to the existing facility at Full Sutton.

Raj Singh, Principal Project Sponsor for the Ministry of Justice, said: “Sustainable procurement practices have been at the top of the agenda for HMP Millsike from the beginning with a quarter of those working on the build and 40% of the construction spend falling within 50 miles of the site.

“The Supply Chain Network enabled us to post tender opportunities and source the local supply partners we were looking for all in one place. This has not only resulted in a much smaller carbon footprint for the build but also in significant benefits for local business, with over £82M being fed back into Yorkshire’s regional economy to date.”

Business panel on stage at a recent Supply Chain Network event

So far, over 900 businesses are benefiting from a listing in the Supplier Directory. Like all of The Supply Chain Network’s services, it’s free and easy to join and use.

Alex Caruso, architect and founder of Alessandro Caruso Architects, based in Beverley, said: “The Supply Chain Network gives us a platform that allows us to be vetted for the accreditations that we carry and showcase the benefits we can offer to our clients.

“Membership to the Network also gives us access to consultants with similar values and experience that we may be able to work with.

“It really gives us a business relationship base – through the Network, we can stay up-to-date and in contact with different organisations, enabling us to grow and expand, thanks to having access to a number of opportunities as they become available.”

The Supply Chain Network’s free regional platform is helping local suppliers to win new business contracts and tenders, and helping buyers to promote new opportunities.

The online platform, designed to support large and small organisations across the region to access opportunities for growth, is celebrating a clutch of high-profile success stories, leading to high value contracts won for local businesses.

The Supply Chain Network brings together suppliers and buyers on every scale, from SMEs to global players with business interests in the region. Signing up is completely free and opens up a wide range of business contracts and tenders tailored by industry sectors and specialisms.

Buyers can post tender and contract opportunities on the website’s ‘Opportunities Map’, with notifications going out to supply businesses who have signed up.

Suppliers can benefit from the network's extensive reach and resources, enhancing their visibility and competitiveness in the market to generate high-quality leads by listing their business services in the ‘Supplier Directory’. Buyers can search this directory by sector, keyword or geographical radius, making it easier to fulfil sustainability agendas and commitments to use local and regional supply chains where possible.