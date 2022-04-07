Aldi is searching for new staff at its supermarket in Scarborough.

The roles on offer include full-time positions such as store assistants and store management apprentices, all the way up to deputy manager, with salaries in the range of £63,245.

The stores where Aldi is looking to hire 348 new staff include Scarborough, Harrogate and Maltby. The recruitment drive from the UK's fifth-largest supermarket is part of a nationwide expansion.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: "As we continue to grow and make Aldi accessible to even more shoppers this year, we need thousands more amazing colleagues across the country to make that possible. That includes job roles at current and new stores across Yorkshire."

The supermarket giant is welcoming new staff at all levels, from store assistants to managers.

Aldi said it expects to create more than 2,000 new jobs nationwide in 2022, adding to the 7,000 permanent roles already created over the past two years.

Ms Stokes continued: "Our colleagues are central to everything we do at Aldi and remain one of the key factors in our success, so we look forward to welcoming even more great people to the team to become a part of our success."

Store assistants at Aldi can earn at least £10.10 an hour nationally. Aldi remains the only supermarket to offer paid breaks, which for the average store colleague is worth £750 a year.

In October last year, the supermarket giant revealed plans to open 100 new UK stores over the next two years as part of a nationwide £1.3 billion investment plan.

As part of its expansion plans, Scarborough featured on a list of potential new North Yorkshire supermarket sites.

The supermarket chain currently has one store in Scarborough on Northway which underwent a major refurbishment in September 2020.