New family run Estate Agents with a 'huge passion for property' have recently opened in Bridlington

A new Estate Agents covering the Bridlington area has opened, bringing a modern approach to selling properties to East Yorkshire.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 16:20 BST

Denton Estate Agents is a family run business based in Bridlington which also cover all surrounding areas.

Richard Denton, Managing Director, said: “Myself and my partner Chynna Broadhead started this company as we have a huge passion for property.

“We believe everyone deserves the chance to buy, sell and own their own home. Our aim is to provide a clear and professional service to all our customers, we offer free valuations alongside accompanied viewings and we will walk with both parties every step of the way with constant communication.

Denton Estate Agents is a new family run business based in the Bridlington area.
“We will also be offering to showcase properties in a slightly different way to the normal methods, we can offer drone footage and high quality professionally edited walk through videos to showcase properties to their full potential, as well as high definition photos.

“Our fees are also extremely competitive to the local areas meaning as a seller you actually save money when selling with us.”

Visit www.dentonestateagents.co.uk or call 01262 410820 for further information.

