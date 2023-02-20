Invented in Mexico in the 1960s, padel – a hybrid of tennis and squash – is one of the fastest growing sports in Europe, with the only dedicated courts on the Yorkshire Coast now available in Scarborough.

Graeme Young, CEO at Scarborough RUFC, said: “The new courts are a fantastic addition to the club, enabling us to expand our range of sporting opportunities and allow members of our community to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle.”

Padel is played in doubles on an enclosed court that is roughly a third in size of a tennis court using tennis-like rackets, but players are able to play the ball off the walls making it much faster paced.

The two new courts, pictured, have opened at Scarborough rugby club.

The two outdoor courts have been built with an artificial grass playing surface and floodlighting to allow year-round use. It means players no longer have to travel to Middlesbrough or Harrogate, which were previously the nearest clubs.

The project was funded by Broadlands Properties and Scarborough Group International (SGI), the developer behind plans to transform the Brunswick shopping centre into a leisure-led destination and cinema.

Courts are available to all abilities, with expert coaches, and is operated by Barons Fitness.

Scott McCabe, Director at SGI, said: “We’re delighted to be able to support Scarborough RUFC in bringing the game to the town.

The courts are complete with an all-weather surface and floodlighting for year-round use.

“We’re already seeing huge excitement and enthusiasm for padel across the Yorkshire Coast and will be working closely with the club to help create awareness and exposure for the facilities.”

