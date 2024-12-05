New restaurant in Whitby raises £1,200 for town's lobster Hatchery at charity dinner
The event at Tide by Trenchers on Bridge Street raised an impressive £1,200, which will help fund the hatchery’s ongoing efforts to protect and sustain the
local lobster population.
Guests were given a complimentary meal in exchange for a generous donation towards Whitby Lobster Hatchery; not only enjoying a night of good food but also contributing to a cause close to Tide by Trenchers’ heart - preserving Whitby’s marine heritage.
Sister restaurant to the multi award-winning Trenchers restaurant in the centre of town, Tide offers creative and luxurious dishes in a relaxed, casual setting, with fresh local produce at the heart of their dishes.
General Manager Dragos Stoian said: “We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved together.
“The £1,200 raised is a testament to the generosity of Whitby’s businesses and their dedication to protecting our local environment.
“Supporting the Whitby Lobster Hatchery means safeguarding our coastal ecosystem for future generations – a cause that’s incredibly important to Tide.
"Wherever possible, we source from local suppliers and use fresh produce to support the local economy, reduce our carbon footprint, and deliver high-quality dishes to our customers.”
The funds will go directly to the Hatchery’s key programme, which aims to release 100,000 juvenile lobsters into the sea.
Through the funds raised, the Hatchery will be able to release 1,200 lobsters.
The hatchery on Pier Road is a non-profit organisation focused on marine conservation, with a mission to protect and sustain the local lobster population.
Through innovative programs and public outreach, the hatchery plays a crucial role in preserving Whitby’s marine biodiversity.
Earlier this year, Whitby Marine Discovery Centre announced the arrival of a rare and unusually coloured European lobster (Homarus gammarus) which was discovered in Whitby by lobster fishermen Martin and Stu Lincoln.
It’s said the odds of finding one were one in 30 million.
This rare colouration caught the attention of the fishermen, who quickly shared the exciting discovery of the six-year-old lobster with the team at The Whitby Lobster Hatchery.