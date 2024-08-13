One in 30 million - 'Very rare and unusually coloured' lobster on display at Whitby Lobster Hatchery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Whitby Marine Discovery Centre is excited to announce the recent arrival of a rare and unusually coloured European lobster (Homarus gammarus) which was discovered in Whitby by lobster fishermen Martin and Stu Lincoln.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s said the odds of finding one are 1 in 30 million.

The lobster, which is estimated to be around six years old, has a strikingly uncommon Calico pattern with patches of orange and black on its carapace and dark brown claws.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This rare colouration caught the attention of the fishermen, who quickly shared the discovery with the team at The Whitby Lobster Hatchery.

Jon Fry, Whitby Lobster Hatchery's Marine Educator, with the rare lobster.

Stu Lincoln, who has been fishing for 12 years alongside his father, Martin, who has more than 30 years of experience, said: “Neither of us have ever seen anything like this.”

European lobsters are usually a dark blue colour which helps them blend into the ocean floor but genetic mutations in certain proteins can lead to unusual colour variations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The odds of finding a calico lobster are estimated to be one in 30 million.

Currently housed in one of the Pier Road hatchery’s tanks, the rare lobster is now available for public viewing.

Its unique appearance provides an opportunity for visitors to observe and learn about the fascinating genetic variations that can occur within marine species.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Whitby Marine Discovery Centre’s knowledgeable volunteers and staff are on hand to provide detailed information and answer any questions visitors might have.

Visit www.marinediscoverywhitby.co.uk to book your tickets to visit the new lobster and the rest of native species in the Marine Discovery Centre.