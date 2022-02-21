Plans submitted to change disused Quay Road shop into a cafe, wine bar and bistro

The plans were lodged with the council by Joshua Power, of the Telegraph Inn pub, which is next door to the shop.

The plans propose converting the disused store, at 108 Quay Road, into a cafe, wine bar and bistro.

The application would see the disused shop brought back into use for the first time in almost eight years after it closed in July 2014.

The plans were lodged with East Riding Council by Joshua Power, of the Telegraph Inn pub, which is next door to the shop.

Documents stated the bar and bistro would cover an area of 50sqm inside.

The proposed opening hours for the cafe are 9am to 3pm, Monday to Saturday.

The wine bar and bistro would open from 11am to 11pm everyday.

The applicant stated in the planning documents that the new venue could create four full time and three part time jobs.

The shop proposed for the conversion is in central Bridlington, north of the town’s railway station.

It is opposite Queen Victoria Gardens, home to the Bridlington Magistrates Court and the Town Hall sites, with the Quay Road and Station Avenue roundabout also nearby.