Plans to develop and transform iconic Old Floral Pavilion complex as Bridlington firm purchases the site’s freehold

A Bridlington-based hospitality group, has purchased the freehold of The Old Floral Pavilion Leisure Complex, securing the future of the Grade-2 listed seafront building as part of a multi-million pound acquisition and refurbishment investment.

Michael Harrison, founder and owner, said: “This is a significant investment for us after 36 years as a long-established tenant of the The Old Floral Pavilion, first with East Yorkshire Council and then East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

“We have spent many hundreds of thousands of pounds over the years and now that the council has sold us the freehold we are in a position to put in the investment to secure the building’s future.

“As part of a multi-million purchase and refurbishment programme we have already spent £250,000 on the installation of a new imitation Edwardian wire polycarbonate and aluminium roof to replace the aged Edwardian cast iron and wire glass roof.”

Michael Harrison, founder and owner of Harrison Leisure.

Refurbishment plans, brought to the drawing board by Townscape Architects and currently with the planning department of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, will deliver a complete makeover to the front facade.

The inside ironwork for which the 1904 Pavilion is listed will be subtly reflected on the front with a modern fitted ironwork colonnade coupling with the restoration of the front wall that will transform the Pavilion looking out to sea.

The plans also include a full renovation and refurbishment of the rear, western elevation facing the town with new backlit signs fabricated to match the new ironwork, and glazed canopies with aluminium colonnades.

“There are other parts of the building that we’d like to renovate as we go forward,” added Mr Harrison, who was very optimistic about the future for the business and the town.

“The Old Floral Pavilion is an amazing site for us to have secured on prime seafront and is the lynchpin of our future plans as we look to continue to invest in the whole of the seafront area.”