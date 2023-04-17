Prime, the hydration brand created by YouTube stars KSI and Logan, will be restocked at Aldi on Northway from Tuesday April 18.

The drink has become a viral sensation due to overwhelming demand, which saw Scarborough shoppers flock to the supermarket in December last year for the chance to be first in line to buy a £1.99 bottle of Prime.

Aldi has doubled the variety of flavours it will have available this time around from three to six, including Meta Moon, Tropical Punch, Blue Raspberry, Lemon and Lime, Ice Pop and new limited edition Orange and Mango.

Customers previously flocked to Scarborough's Aldi when Prime was on sale.

It will be stocked nationwide as an Aldi Specialbuy for £1.99 and customers will be limited to one of each flavour, meaning that once the drink has sold out it will not be restocked – which previously prompted chaotic scenes at stores across the country.

In December, the drink reportedly sold in Scarborough within 10 minutes of the store opening at 8am as pictures of empty shelves circulated on social media.

Some shoppers were reportedly queuing from as early as 6.30am for the shop to open, in the hopes of getting their hands on the coveted viral refreshment.

It prompted one Scarborough shopper to praise Aldi for selling Prime at a reasonable retail price when compared to “disgusting” inflated prices seen elsewhere, with bottles resold for as much as £20 each online.