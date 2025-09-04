£500,000 of Government funding secured to help local businesses

Invest East Yorkshire Business Support Services provides free and confidential advice to businesses of all sizes and sectors.

Invest East Yorkshire’s Business Support Services team has attracted more than £500,000 of Government funding through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and the Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF), to support local businesses with a range of grants.

Grants of up to £50,000 are available to support business growth projects. Funding can be used for capital investment such as new equipment or machinery, farm diversification, the creation of new tourism accommodation, and carbon reduction projects including solar energy.

In addition, new start-up grants of up to £750 are available to support entrepreneurs and training grants of up to £1,000 available to help businesses develop their workforce.

Councillor Anne Handley, East Riding of Yorkshire Council leader said “This is a fantastic opportunity for local businesses to access government-funded support, to accelerate their growth. We’re proud to support our business community, and the East Riding’s economy, to create new opportunities and help secure a prosperous future for our area.”

The Invest team has supported more than 2,000 businesses in the East Riding over the past two years, through its experienced business advisers, who work across the East Riding.

Free, informal discussions about eligibility and how businesses can benefit from these grants, can be arranged with the business support service teams by emailing [email protected], phoning 01482 391622, or by visiting www.investeastyorkshire.co.uk/business-support