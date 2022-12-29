Picturesque gardens at Raithwaite Sandsend, near Whitby.

The hotel has bounced back from the pandemic after securing a £250,000 investment in 2020, made up from £100,000 from NPIF – BEF & FFE Microfinance, which is part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund, and £150,000 directly from Business Enterprise Finance (BEF).

It had faced significant challenges during the pandemic, with minimal cashflow to keep the business running.

But thanks to the investment from NPIF and BEF, the hotel was able to continue operating and invest in its facilities, which has led to a return of pre-pandemic level guest numbers.

The investment was a vital part of the hotel’s journey as it also helped bolster its cashflow prior to the ease of restrictions and the return of customers.

Over the next few months, Raithwaite also plans to instal low carbon wine-kegs introducing technology systems to eliminate paper checkouts.

Toby Hunter, owner of Raithwaite Sandsend, said: “The investment from NPIF and BEF came at a fundamental time for our business which helped us start the post-covid period at an advantage.

"It is now a flourishing hotel with a viable and positive future with a point of difference.”