Due to its growing popularity since it began in November last year and due to the closure of the previous venue, the face-to-face property networking event is now being held at The Hideout on Columbus Ravine.

The event, due to take place on Monday July 24, features presentations from David Nicklin of Finanze Legacy Estate Planning, and Neil Street-Bailey of Coast & County Group.

There's food for thought about your current property management concerns, and also the long-term future of your estate and inheritance along with SAAS pension schemes.Neil Street-Bailey & Sarah Corrie-Pearce of Coast & County Group Ltd and WIN Networking Scarborough, co-founders of the group, said: “We welcome everyone with a question about, or an interest in property to join us.

David Nicklin

"This networking group and the presentations are free - created by people in the property industry, for people in the property industry.

"Anyone new to property for profit with a buy to let, or Airbnb is just as welcome as experienced landlords, investors, developers, and tradespeople."

Mr Nicklin will discuss long-term wealth portfolio management, estate planning, setting up life assurance policies under trust or creating a strategy for a SSAS Member/Trustee.

Neil Street-Bailey.

Mr Street-Bailey will be discussing his bespoke approach to lettings management and making your property his priority.

The event runs from 6pm to 9pm, is free and includes open networking with a complimentary drink for guests and visitors on arrival.

Attendance must be registered – visit Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/PropertyWIN to book a ticket.

Meeting in alternate months, WIN Property Networking welcomes experienced and successful landlords, investors, developers and tradespeople attending, as well as those just interested in taking their first steps.

The group offers support and services that will benefit both new and experienced property owners and service providers alike.

WIN Property Networking is the only face-to-face property networking event in the Scarborough area.

Formed in October 2022 by six local businesses, the group aims to facilitate communication between landlords, investors, tradespeople, property affiliates and anyone interested in property.