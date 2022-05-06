An alcohol licence application has been submitted to the borough council for what would be called M&G, at 27 St Thomas Street, two doors from The Sun Inn and opposite the back of Matalan.

The shop is currently the 4News newsagents. The owner of 4News, Maggie Hind, is selling the lease after 14 years there due to family commitments.

The 4News shop on St Thomas Street, Scarborough.

Before that shop Mrs Hind and her husband ran a newsagents on Eastborough for 10 years.

Mrs Hind told The Scarborough News that they had enjoyed the near-25 years running the shops, although the early starts were tough. And she thanked her customers: "Thank you very much for the last 14 years, I've really enjoyed your company."

The new convenience store intends to open from 7am until 9pm every day, with alcohol sales from 9am until 9pm every day, the application states.

Scarborough Council has now put the application, which is from Georgeta Brulea, out for consultation. The closing date for representations is Tuesday May 17.