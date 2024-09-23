Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Brunswick shopping centre in Scarborough is to be given a brand new identity as part of an ambitious redevelopment project that aims to redefine and revitalise the town centre.

Scarborough Group International (SGI), a leading property regeneration and placemaking specialist, and owner of the Brunswick, has announced that the centre will be renamed ‘Square One’ (SQ1), as it prepares to undertake extensive redevelopment works that will see it transformed into a vibrant, leisure-led destination.

The new name, developed in collaboration with strategy and creative consultancy Keane, is inspired by the historic role of town squares as vibrant hubs for community interaction, commerce and celebration, and reflects an ambition to continually move forward and evolve.

The new logo for SQ1 captures this essence with a perfect square at the centre of the ‘Q’, symbolising a focus on the central space.

CGI image of how the Brunswick Centre in Scarborough will look with the new ODEON cinema.

Dominating Westborough, the Brunswick performed well for many years since its opening in 1990, peaking at an annual average footfall of seven million.

However, changing consumer shopping habits, accelerated by the pandemic, and the loss of its anchor tenant, Debenhams, led to a critical decline.

Shortly after acquiring the Brunswick, SGI secured planning consent to transform it into a leisure-led destination anchored by a multi-screen cinema.

The redevelopment will also feature a mix of bars, eateries and shops, a new entrance on Somerset Terrace and improved parking provisions.

In a significant recent development, SGI announced it has secured Europe’s largest cinema chain, ODEON, as the anchor cinema operator for the redevelopment.

With a state-of-the-art cinema now confirmed, and North Yorkshire Council’s study to review its potential support for the project approved, SGI is preparing the next phase of its letting strategy at Completely Retail Marketplace, the UK’s premier retail, leisure and hospitality event, which is taking place in London on September 24.

Nicola Bulley, Group Head of Marketing at SGI, said: “The rebranding of the Brunswick to SQ1 represents more than a simple name change; it signifies our commitment to creating a vibrant leisure-led destination that embodies community spirit and respects tradition while embracing innovation and renewal.

“We’re excited to roll out the new brand as we move towards the construction phase and look forward to announcing an exciting line-up of new occupiers, including the cinema operator, very soon."

Dave Cressey, Managing Partner at Keane, added: “Keane are proud to partner with SGI to create an exciting new leisure destination for Scarborough.

"We have worked closely together to develop a great proposition and translate it into a compelling new brand identity and engaging environment that will reinvigorate the town’s social scene and serve the good people of Scarborough for many years to come.”

Barker Proudlove and Savills are the appointed letting agents for SQ1.