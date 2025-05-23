Shop at Castleton, near Whitby, celebrates three years of sustainability and community success

Off The Scale, Castleton.

Nestled in the heart of the North York Moors National Park, Off the Scale Castleton is much more than a shop – it's a movement.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a proud National Park champion, the zero-waste refill shop, gift shop and gluten-free bakery is committed to helping customers refill, reduce, and reuse, while supporting the community and environment.

Off the Scale Castleton has chalked up a milestone, celebrating three successful years of business.

Zero-Waste Mission: Towering Achievements

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In just three years, Off the Scale Castleton has achieved phenomenal results in reducing plastic waste.

Together with its customers, the shop has refilled more than 5,000 bottles with Fill Refill products, household cleaning and toiletries.

Thanks to Fill's closed-loop system, no waste enters the environment, as all 20-litre drums are returned and reused.

Another impactful switch has been the introduction of milk and juice in returnable glass bottles, working with local milkman Alan Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 5,353 pints have been sold, eliminating the need for more than 2,600 two-pint plastic milk bottles.

To put this into perspective, if these plastic milk bottles were stacked, they would form a 660m tower – taller than the Shanghai Tower and more than twice the height of The Shard.

Owner Lizzie Watson said: “This underscores the massive impact of small, sustainable changes and demonstrates how easy it is to make small changes that have a bigger impact in our world.”

Celebrating Local and Gluten-Free

Off the Scale Castleton isn’t just about sustainability – the shop is also a haven for the community, offering a gluten-free bakery with treats for those with dietary restrictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shop supports local artisans, showcasing a variety of hand-made crafts, from unique gifts to beautiful home decor, a hub for creativity and community spirit.

Off the Scale Castleton has become a cornerstone of the community, offering an eco-friendly alternative to traditional shopping.

Customers are encouraged to bring their own containers to refill household essentials, from cleaning products to pantry staples.

This has helped reduce plastic waste significantly.

A Call to Action

Off the Scale Castleton inspires others to embrace a zero-waste lifestyle and make simple, impactful changes.

For more information about Off the Scale Castleton and its offerings, visit their website.

Thanks to every customer who has supported the shop since its opening in 2022.