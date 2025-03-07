Temporary banking hub set up on Whitby's Church Street
Customers of all major banks can visit any weekday between 9am and 5pm to carry out regular cash transactions including cash withdrawals and deposits as well as checking balances or paying bills.
Additionally, the hub also offers a community banker service where customers can talk to their own bank in a private space about more complicated issues on the day their bank is in the hub.
Monday: No community banker available
Tuesday: NatWest
Wednesday: Halifax (from May)
Thursday: HSBC
Friday: Barclays
While the hub in Whitby is up and running today, Cash Access UK says it is currently working to secure a long-term home for the banking hub which will offer the same services.
Whitby’s hub was recommended following the announcement of the final bank branch closure at the Halifax – with councillors set to approve controversial plans to change the Baxtergate building into a 24-hour gaming centre.
Gareth Oakley, CEO at Cash Access UK: “I’m happy to announce that the new banking hub in Whitby is now open, giving residents access to cash and in-person banking services.
"The hub is available for everyday banking transactions every day of the week, and for more specific or complex enquiries, a community banker will be on-site to assist on designated days.”
