Councillors set to approve Whitby town centre 24-hour adult gaming centre despite hundreds of objections

Councillors have been recommended to approve plans to convert Whitby’s last high street bank into a 24-hour adult gaming centre, despite more than 500 objections.

Councillors on the Scarborough and Whitby area planning committee will discuss the plans submitted by Luxury Leisure, trading as Admiral, on Thursday, March 13.

This week, MP for Scarborough and Whitby, Alison Hume, launched a public petition against the plans which she said would be presented to the House of Commons.

A report prepared ahead of the meeting recommends approval of the plan, stating that it would “not result in harm to the character of the area” and would benefit the local economy.

Whitby's branch of Halifax on Baxtergate - set to be a 24-hour gaming centre. Google Maps.

Many objections cited concerns about the loss of the Halifax branch which is due to close in May, but council planners said that “while the loss of a bank branch in a town centre may be regrettable” it was “not relevant to the consideration of this application”.

According to submitted plans, the ground floor would be converted for use by patrons, including toilets, and the upstairs would be for staff use.

Whitby Town Council objected to the proposal “on the grounds that the site is an inappropriate location”.

However, no objections were lodged by the Highway Authority or the environmental health team.

Overall, 528 local representations were submitted, of which only six were in support of the proposal.

The planning authority noted that a considerable number of objections raised concerns about antisocial behaviour, crime, and noise disturbance that could follow from “late-evening patrons given the 24-hour operating hours”.

However, officers said that “the type of use proposed tends to be subdued in terms of volume from the building, insofar as the noise produced from the use would be confined to being indoors”.

A report prepared for councillors adds: “The proposal would ensure that a commercial unit soon-to-be-vacant would remain in use in a prominent location within the town centre, adding to the tourism and leisure offering within the town centre, promoting footfall and would benefit the local economy.”

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, MP Alison Hume said: “Residents have told me that they want services such as banks and clothes shops on Baxtergate, and I agree.

"We love and welcome our visitors but we already have enough amusements to cater for those who wish to gamble.

“The intrusion of a 24-hour gambling den in a residential area is unwelcome.”

Members of the public are invited to attend the planning meeting at Scarborough Town Hall at 2pm on Thursday, March 13.