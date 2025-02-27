Shopper Lee Tyler says that the weight of the chocolate has gone down, but the amount of packaging hasn’t been reduced.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shoppers have accused chocolate makers of "shrinkflation" after new bags of Revels, Maltesers and M&Ms are the same price, but weigh up to 13g less.

Lee Tyler, 36, spotted the change because a Tesco store had placed the old and "new" bags on the same shelf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On February 20, Lee says he saw the old Revels priced at £1.75, but "reduced to clear" at £1.49, weighing in at 112g.

Supermarket mistakenly places new lighter chocolate grab bags alongside current heavier bags - despite costing the same amount. | Lee Tyler / SWNS

A bag marked "new" was also priced at £1.75, but weighed just 101g - 11g less.

In the same section, a classic bag of Maltesers was also reduced from £1.75 to £1.49, weighing in at 102g.

But the "new" £1.75 bag was elsewhere on the shelf, weighing 93g - 9g less.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally an old bag of £1.75 M&Ms weighs 125g - but the new one weighs 112g - 13g less.

It is understood that the old heavier bags will soon be cleared from the shelves to make way for the lighter ones.

Lee, who works in a restaurant, said: "I've worked in retail management for a long time and normally these are kept separate. The new ones are being priced at what the old ones were so you're paying the same for less.

"When I was growing up these bags were a quarter of a kg each but these new bags were 93g for what they call the big pouch. These were a quid a couple of Easters ago and they're £1.75 now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Mars Wrigley UK spokesperson said: "At Mars Wrigley, our focus is always on offering great tasting, high quality chocolate at the best possible value.

"We have been actively looking at ways to absorb the rising costs of raw materials and operations, but unfortunately, the growing pressures mean that more needs to be done.

"Reducing the size of some of our products, whilst raising prices, is not a decision we have taken lightly but it is necessary for shoppers to still be able to enjoy their favourite treats without compromising on quality or taste."

Tesco declined to comment.