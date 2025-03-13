The Auckland Project shortlisted for prestigious Group Leisure & Travel Award

The Auckland Project has been named a finalist in the Group Leisure & Travel Awards 2025, competing for Best Christmas Experience for Groups in recognition of its Christmas at the Palace and AGLOW events.

Celebrating the best attractions, destinations, and experiences for group visitors, the annual awards are decided by readers of Group Leisure & Travel Magazine. Voting is now open until 27th April.

Transforming Auckland Palace into a festive spectacle, Christmas at the Palace immersed visitors in the historic grandeur of what was once the Prince Bishops’ residence.

Across 12 opulently decorated rooms, including the State Rooms, St Peter’s Chapel, and Private Apartments, visitors encountered festive winter displays. From the frosted elegance of the Ante Room to the rich, gilded tones of the Gentlemen’s Hall, each space brought the spirit of Christmas to life.

Neapolitan Nativity scene in Faith Museum

The Long Dining Room was a feast for the eyes with golden platters of frosted fruits, sparkling crystal and plush velvet garlands and autumnal russets, complementing the colours of Zurbarán's Jacob and His Twelve Sons.

Highlights included a magnificent peacock centrepiece in the Breakfast Room and a giant Neapolitan Nativity scene measuring a remarkable 11ft tall and 15ft wide, comprising 421 individually carved figures, in the Faith Museum, one of the most significant of its kind outside Italy.

Meanwhile, AGLOW illuminated the palace grounds with a 1.5-mile Christmas light trail, featuring 22 dazzling installations, one of the UK’s largest Christmas trees, and the longest outdoor light tunnel in the country. Visitors also enjoyed Santa’s Village and live performances by Santa and his elves.

Samantha Carswell, Visitor Development Coordinator at The Auckland Project, said: “We’re thrilled that The Auckland Project has been recognised as a finalist for Best Christmas Experience for Groups.

Christmas at the Palace - Throne Room

“Christmas at the Palace and AGLOW have become highlights of our festive calendar, offering visitors an engaging and immersive experience. From the historic grandeur of Auckland Palace’s festive decorations to the remarkable lights of AGLOW, we take great pride in creating moments that bring families and friends together during the holiday season.

“Each year, we aim to make the experience even more spectacular, and 2025 will be no exception – we’re planning more festive decorations, new immersive elements and an even bigger festive offering to delight our visitors.

“Being shortlisted for this award is a testament to the hard work of our team and the incredible support of our visitors. We’d love for people to vote and help us bring this award home to County Durham.”

The Auckland Project, based in Bishop Auckland, County Durham, is a unique regeneration charity dedicated to building a brighter future for the picturesque market town through art, history, and culture.

Visitors can explore Auckland Palace, the Spanish Gallery, the Mining Art Gallery and the recently opened Faith Museum, along with its extensive gardens and deer park.

The winners will be announced at the Group Leisure & Travel Awards ceremony on Thursday June 26, at the Royal Garden Hotel, London. You can vote here: www.groupleisureandtravel.com/awards/vote