Staff at the new Fragrance Shop store in Scarborough

The Fragrance Shop, the UK’s largest independent fragrance retailer, has officially opened its doors at a brand-new location in Scarborough.

The new store, located at 18 Westborough, has opened just in time for the spring shopping season.

Spanning 1,100 sq.ft., the new site carries the retailer’s full product range, offering customers access to a curated selection of the world’s most popular fragrance and beauty brands, including favourites from Dior, YSL, Carolina Herrera, and Jean Paul Gaultier, as well as exclusive launches like Messi Eau de Parfum.

To mark the launch, The Fragrance Shop will host an in-store event on Friday May 2, packed with prizes and gifts.

Shoppers can look forward to:

Goody bags for the first 25 customers who make a purchase, available in three tiers:

● Standard (first 5 customers who spend £25 or more): Includes a Scent Addict bottle with IKON fragrance, makeup or fake tan items, two samples, a TFS leaflet, and Scent Addict information.

● Premium (first 10 customers who spend £50 or more): Features a Scent Addict bottle with IKON fragrance, a Billie Eilish bag, two samples, plus TFS and Scent Addict leaflets.

● Luxury (first 10 customers who spend £100 or more): Includes a full-sized fragrance product, a 10% off voucher, three deluxe samples, and both TFS and Scent Addict leaflets.

● Spin the Wheel activation, with prizes including a Billie Eilish fragrance bag, full-sized fragrances, and 10% off vouchers (T&Cs apply)

● Interactive Messi campaign zone, featuring fragrance trivia, Messi-themed giveaways, a “first impressions” scent station, and a giant Messi cut-out for photos.

Steve Brant, Regional Director North at The Fragrance Shop, said: "We are thrilled to open our new store in this historic town, where we are relocating into our brand-new high-street location even closer to the local community.

“This expansion represents our dedication to providing exceptional products and services while creating job opportunities through this higher profile site and, at the same time, contributing to the local economy.”

Established in 1994, The Fragrance Shop is the UK’s largest independent fragrance retailer, offering a wide selection of over 150 fragrance brands and 200+ beauty brands.