The Homestead Kitchen at Goathland, near Whitby, awarded coveted Michelin green star

The Homestead Kitchen in Goathland has been awarded a coveted Michelin green star for its “outstanding” eco-friendly practices.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business is one of just five restaurants which were newly awarded a green star in the Great Britain & Ireland selection 2025 – bringing the total number to 36 - at a ceremony in Glasgow.

Cecily Fearnley, who runs the business with her partner, chef Peter Neville, in the moorland village, said: “We are absolutely over the moon to be recognised by the Michelin guide for our sustainability work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sustainability for us is far beyond just recycling; it's a guiding principle woven into every decision we make.

Peter Neville and Cecily Fearnley of the Homestead Kitchen at the Michelin Awards in Glasgow.

"From where we source our ingredients, to growing our own produce in the kitchen garden, to fostering meaningful relationships with suppliers and customers, we prioritise community, connection, and education.

"We’re committed to creating a positive impact, and this ethos shapes everything we do—because for us, it’s not just about running a business, it’s about living a sustainable life. “

“We hope to inspire people to think about sustainability in a much broader sense, and ask the questions like how do we support our region to be more sustainable, both in business terms, but also in a personal sense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What is more sustainable than connecting with incredible suppliers, sharing our tips for sustainable choices, and forming lasting bonds with our customers.”

The team at the Homestead Kitchen in Goathland with their newly-awarded Michelin Green Star.

“Sustainability, if you think about it, means the ability for something to be maintained.

"So to me that not only means thinking about our own actions, but also how we teach the next generation.

"We home educate our children, and one of the biggest joys in this is being able to give them a dynamic childhood, seeing and learning about growing food, and cooking, and recycling and reusing.

"After all, it’s their futures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Michelin green award taking pride of place at the Homestead Kitchen, Goathland.

“We only have to look out of the window to see the beauty of nature, and what drives us is to think of ourselves as caretakers of this land, and take responsibility for protecting and nurturing what was here long before us, and will hopefully remain long after we are gone.”

The Green Star was first introduced to The Michelin Guide in January 2021, highlighting restaurants at the forefront of the industry when it comes to their sustainable practices.

These establishments offer dining experiences that combine culinary excellence with outstanding eco-friendly commitments, and are a source of inspiration both for keen foodies and the hospitality industry as a whole.

The Homestead Kitchen is housed within a stone-built, 18th Century farmhouse where Peter and Cecily live together with their two children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cecily grew up in the village, also famed for the steam railway and the TV show Heartbeat.

The Michelin website says: “The bounty of the North York Moors provides the inspiration behind the cooking here, with the freshest supplies from small local producers accompanied by homegrown ingredients from their kitchen garden and orchard.

"Their dishes arrive in hearty portions and are packed full of flavour, with sauces being a particular highlight.”

Last summer, the Homestead Kitchen was named among the top 100 best local restaurants in Britain in the Good Food Guide, following weeks of secret judging.