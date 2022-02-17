The Star Inn at Harome retains star in Michelin Guide 2022

The restaurant retained its star in the new Michelin Guide, along with another Ryedale business, the Black Swan at Oldstead.

The Star is expected to be closed for almost a year after a fire ravaged the thatched inn last autumn, yet its inclusion in the Guide is a gesture of solidarity from Michelin.

Owner Andrew Pern said on the Star at Harome’s Instagram page: “I’m very pleased to report that we have retained our beloved Michelin Guide star again.

Andrew Pern pictured outside The Star at Harome last summer; the building is now closed after a devastating fire in November 2021.

"Thank you Michelin for your support, especially this year, and thank you team for all your hard work in these difficult times.”

Another of Pern’s businesses, Whitby’s The Star Inn the Harbour, made the guide again.

Eateries throughout the Ryedale area, which has carved out a formidable reputation in the gastronomic word, fared well.

Also included in the 2022 guide were:

New Malton, Malton

The Hare, Scawton

Pheasant, Harome

Bantam, Helmsley

The Weather Vane, Helmsley

Hovingham Inn, Hovingham

Although there were no entrants from Scarborough this time, the Whitby and Esk Valley area enjoyed some success.