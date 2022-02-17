The Star Inn at Harome retains star in Michelin Guide 2022
The Star Inn at Harome, near Helmsley, has retained its Michelin star for 2022 despite being destroyed in a fire last November.
The restaurant retained its star in the new Michelin Guide, along with another Ryedale business, the Black Swan at Oldstead.
The Star is expected to be closed for almost a year after a fire ravaged the thatched inn last autumn, yet its inclusion in the Guide is a gesture of solidarity from Michelin.
Owner Andrew Pern said on the Star at Harome’s Instagram page: “I’m very pleased to report that we have retained our beloved Michelin Guide star again.
"Thank you Michelin for your support, especially this year, and thank you team for all your hard work in these difficult times.”
Another of Pern’s businesses, Whitby’s The Star Inn the Harbour, made the guide again.
Eateries throughout the Ryedale area, which has carved out a formidable reputation in the gastronomic word, fared well.
Also included in the 2022 guide were:
New Malton, Malton
The Hare, Scawton
Pheasant, Harome
Bantam, Helmsley
The Weather Vane, Helmsley
Hovingham Inn, Hovingham
Although there were no entrants from Scarborough this time, the Whitby and Esk Valley area enjoyed some success.
There were listings for Homestead Kitchen in Goathland, which only opened last year; Number 20 at Port Mulgrave near Hinderwell and The Eskdale at Castleton, which has been extensively refurbished.